Leftist US Reps. AOC, Jamaal Bowman get ridiculed for imitating angry rappers on Bronx rally stage ahead of primary election

Far-left U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, both of New York, were ridiculed after behaving like angry hip-hop artists on a Democratic rally stage in the Bronx on Saturday.

Their cringe-worthy antics at St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven were "a last-minute attempt" to drum up support for Bowman and his "flailing re-election bid" ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, the New York Post reported, adding that Bowman is behind moderate Democratic challenger George Latimer by double digits.

Bowman also dubbed himself 'the hip-hop congressman' in a searing rant before hollering, 'We are gonna show the f***ing AIPAC' — i.e., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — 'the power of the motherf***ing south Bronx!'

Ocasio-Cortez — who isn't shy about dropping street lingo and accents into her leftist tirades — went all out on this day, hopping around the stage and pumping her fists as rapper Cardi B's lyrically explicit song “Enough” blasted through the speakers.

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"Let's go Bronx! Are we ready? I can't hear you the Bronx, let's go!" Ocasio-Cortez hollered into the microphone. She added screams of, "Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to take this borough back?"

She also screamed, "Are you ready to win this country back? And are you ready to fight for peace on earth and ceasefire in Gaza? I don't know about y'all, but I am ready to fight!"

Bowman — who the House of Representative censured for intentionally pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building before a vote on a stop-gap spending bill — soon took the stage and upped the ante on AOC's performance.

The congressman appeared more than a little imposing and intimidating, having rolled up the short sleeves on his yellow T-shirt to his shoulders, held up a stool, slammed it down, and stomped across the stage.

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Bowman also dubbed himself "the hip-hop congressman" in a searing rant before hollering, "We are gonna show the f***ing AIPAC" — i.e., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — "the power of the motherf***ing south Bronx!"

He also made reference to his "foul mouth" and then asked the adoring crowd, "What am I supposed to do? You're comin' after me! You're comin' after my family! You're comin' after ... my children! I'm not supposed to fight back? I'm not supposed to fight back? We gonna show them who the f*** we are!”

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Bowman — who is staunchly for abortion rights — added, presumably in reference to the Israel-Hamas war that "we are not going to stand silent while U.S. tax dollars kills babies and women and children. My opponent supports genocide. My opponent and AIPAC are the ones destroying our democracy, and it's on us, it's on all of us to save our democracy."

While the crowd at the rally — numbering around 300, the Post said — loved Bowman's cursing and ranting, not everyone was a fan.

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) posted on X that "the level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress. There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman’s unhinged tirade that remotely resembles the decency of the people I know and represent in the South Bronx."

As it turns out, Torres wasn't alone; both Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez turned off many:

"Why is [AOC] screaming like a banshee? Is this a cult? Creepy," one observer asked.

"AOC knows WE KNOW THEY ARE FRAUDS… people see their lies and manipulation," another commenter stated. "Look at her getting all jiggy… 'fight' talk. They need us to be fighting amongst ourselves so they can try to keep their power. WE SEE YOU ALL."

"Bowman's entire campaign is about violence against Jews," another user declared.

"Every arena of life is being taken over by people who are frustrated rap stars," another commenter quipped.

