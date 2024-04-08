Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is 'on the fence' about making another film, says 'the romance of filmmaking is gone'

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is reportedly "on the fence" about whether he will step into another directorial role after the release of his latest film, "Coup de Chance." With the release of his latest cinematic production, Allen has 50 films under his belt that span 58 years.

During an interview with AirMail, Allen confessed that he doesn't perceive the process of filmmaking the same way he used to. Concerning his latest flick, "Coup de Chance" — an erotic thriller that translates to "Stroke of Luck" — he said: "It doesn’t matter to me whether I get distributed here or not. Once I make it [the film], I don’t follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. Now distribution is two weeks in a cinema.”

The filmmaker continued: "And then that’s it. I mean, 'Annie Hall' played in movie houses in New York for a little bit over a year. It’d be in one theater for six, seven months, and then somebody would pick it up and it would hang around another few months. The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”

Another issue Allen has found with the film industry is the process of raising money for projects.

"I don’t want to have to go out to raise money," Allen said. "I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no, because I have so many ideas.”

Deadline reported that "Coup de Chance" was released in the U.S. by MPI Media Group, and it's set to be released on digital and VOD platforms starting April 12. While the film has received some good reviews, the process of distribution has made Allen pessimistic about the future of filmmaking.

The report mentioned that Allen has seen his core fanbase wither over the years due to the controversy over allegations made by his former partner Mia Farrow. Allen has denied all of the accusations.

During the interview, he addressed the concept of being "canceled," saying: "Someone asked me about cancel culture, and I said, ‘If you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture that you want to be cancelled from.’ Because who wants to be part of this culture?”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!