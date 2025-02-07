Legos are anti-LGBT because they reinforce 'heteronormativity,' says Science Museum in London

The Lego toy sets beloved by children and adults have been revealed to be bigoted against members of the LGBT community, according to the Science Museum in London, England.

The revelation is explained on a self-guided tour at the museum entitled, "Seeing Things Queerly." The tour is intended to help listeners “discover some of the objects on display at the Science Museum that tell stories of queer communities, experiences, and identities."

'The process of the two sides being put together is called mating.'

The museum website explains the oppression being committed by the plastic bricks.

“Like other connectors and fasteners, Lego bricks are often described in a gendered way,” the museum explains helpfully. “The top of the brick with sticking out pins is male, the bottom of the brick with holes to receive the pins is female, and the process of the two sides being put together is called mating.”

The museum says that the description of the toys applies heteronormative language to objects unrelated to gender, sex, and reproduction.

“It illustrates how heteronormativity (the idea that heterosexuality and the male/female gender binary are the norm and everything that falls outside is unusual) shapes the way we speak about science, technology, and the world in general,” the museum said.

The Lego company was lambasted by many in 2021 when it put out a set to celebrate Pride Day.

"Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance, and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves!" said Matthew Ashton, the designer of the set.

The "woke" set included mini-figures representing each color of the rainbow.

