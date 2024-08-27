Corey Lewandowski says media protects Kamala Harris but that Trump will expose her in debate just as he exposed Biden

Trump campaign senior official Corey Lewandowski told Glenn Beck that former President Donald Trump would use a debate to expose Vice President Kamala Harris, just as he exposed President Joe Biden.

Lewandowski made the comments while being interviewed by Beck, co-founder of Blaze Media, on his radio show Tuesday. Beck asked him to comment on Harris' lack of experience and policy prescriptions when Lewandowski said she would be exposed at the upcoming debate.

'She wants to change all the rules here, because she's afraid to debate Donald Trump.'

"Nobody honestly believes her idea was no tax on tips. Right? Nobody believes that she is actually for the border wall. Nobody believes that she doesn't think Biden economics is what the process is going forward. People do believe, and they should, that she wants to have price controls. She is a Marxist, on a good day," he said.

"The problem is the media has covered for her, just like they covered for Joe Biden's cognitive decline, until the American people saw it with their own eyes when he went on the debate stage," Lewandowski said. "And they're gonna see it with Kamala when she has to debate Donald Trump."

He went on to criticize Harris for trying to change the rules of the debate that Trump had agreed to previously with Biden.

"Glenn, you know this. She wants to sit down to the debate. She wants to bring notes to the debate. She wants to have a hot mic on the debate so she can say, 'I'm speaking, let me finish, Mr. Trump,' which is the business that she pulled last time," he continued.

"We have already agreed to the rules of the debate," Lewandowski continued. "She won't do a Fox News debate. She wants to change all the rules here, because she's afraid to debate Donald Trump."

Lewandowski was briefly the manager for Trump's 2016 campaign and was brought back on as a senior adviser for the 2024 election.

Here's the video of Lewandowski's comments:

