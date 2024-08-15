Trump campaign brings back Corey Lewandowski

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was brought back on to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” read a joint statement from Trump campaign senior aides Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

“Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history," they added.

Lewandowski was the campaign manager for part of the successful 2016 Trump campaign that defeated Hillary Clinton. He was later dropped from a pro-Trump super PAC in 2021 after being accused of unwanted sexual advances by the wife of a donor. He had the charges dropped in an agreement with prosecutors.

Budowich had headed the MAGA Inc. super PAC, while Bruesewitz and Pfeiffer had also been top officials at the same organization. Murtaugh had been the communications director for Trump's 2020 campaign.

The development was first reported by Politico.

Polling has surged for Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, since President Joe Biden stepped down from the Democratic presidential ticket. While many Democrats are heartened by the support, CNN poll analyst Harry Enten warned them against celebrating too early given historical trends in Trump's favor.

"The bottom line is this: If you have an idea, if you're a Kamala Harris fan and you wanna rip open the champagne bottle, pop that cork, do not do it. Donald Trump is very much in this race," said Enten. "If we have a polling shift like we've seen in prior years from now until the final result, Donald Trump would actually win."

