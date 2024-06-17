LGBTQ activist arrested in connection with apparent drug bust

An LGBTQ activist in Georgia has been arrested after police allegedly confiscated a stash of several illegal drugs and a weapon from his residence.

The case relates to 49-year-old Jeremy Hobbs, the president and founder of Colgay Pride. According to its website, Colgay Pride is "a prominent resource for young people and adults" associated with LGBT "communities" in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

A press release from police claimed that Hobbs had been under investigation for months, ostensibly in connection with a possible "drug-related crime."

'We apologize to our allies, colleagues and partners for the distress caused by these developments.'

As a result of that investigation, last Wednesday morning, police went to Hobbs' residence in Columbus, Georgia, a sizeable city of some 200,000 residents just east of the Alabama border. Colgay Pride also shares his address.

At the home, officers with the Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit reportedly found drug paraphernalia as well as a hefty drug haul, including 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 21 grams of meth, and almost 24 grams of liquid GHB, sometimes referred to as the "date rape" drug. Police also allegedly found a .38 revolver, though whether the firearm was lawfully registered is unclear.

Hobbs was then arrested "without incident," the police statement said. He has since been assessed a bevy of drug-charges: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of VGCSA schedule I drug with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Hobbs has already pled not guilty to the charges and was issued a bond totaling more than $25,000. It is unclear whether he has paid it.

Colgay Pride has since released a statement, claiming to have the "utmost concern and regret" about the "serious" accusations against Hobbs.

"The board does not condone the alleged actions and we will cooperate with law enforcement in the coming investigations regarding our operations and finances. We believe that all persons are innocent until proven guilty, including Mr. Hobbs. We offer our support to Mr. Hobbs’ family at this time. Our organization will meet to discuss our next steps, including a transition in leadership and strategy in the interim period," its statement said.

Colgay Pride has also suspended its scheduled events "until further notice."

"With humility, we ask for the understanding and solidarity of the local community in this period. We apologize to our allies, colleagues and partners for the distress caused by these developments."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!