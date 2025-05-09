LGBTQ bar raided by swarm of cops, and Trump is getting blamed for it

The LGBTQ community is furious over a police raid against a gay bar in Pittsburgh, and some are linking it to the rhetoric coming out of the Trump administation.

Witnesses said nearly two dozen police officers raided the P Town bar on Baum Blvd. on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. The surprise inspection from the Nuisance Bar Task Force included officers from the city health department, the local fire department, and state police.

'States are emboldening bigots with their own bigoted legislation — we cannot allow it to happen.'

One report said that the officers arrived during a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by local drag queen Blade Matthews, and they had to wait several minutes until the performance was over to order the attendees out of the bar.

"Dozens of state police, geared up with bulletproof vests, flooded the bar and told us to get out," read one witness account. "None of the officers would explain what was happening. We stood in the rain for maybe 30 minutes or so until most patrons were let back in."

One officer reportedly asked to take a selfie with the transgender performer Amanda Lepore.

"Fortunately the situation was calm and orderly, but they really just overtook this queer space with an entire fleet of police to ‘count heads’ or whatever their excuse was," the witness added.

A statement from the bar said that the officers acted professionally and no patrons were mistreated.

A writer at the Canary news website linked the raid to the policies of the Trump administration.

"As the government fans the flames of a culture war, both police and members of the public are emboldened in persecuting and vilifying queer people," the article read.

"Historically, queer people are over-policed in public spaces, be it bars, bathrooms, or otherwise. States are emboldening bigots with their own bigoted legislation — we cannot allow it to happen," the article continued.

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey recognized the historical harassment of LGBTQ people but explained that the raid was merely a police action to enforce city ordinances about occupancy limits.

He said they did find a few violations.

“I take personal responsibility for ensuring that our City Services are equitable, and we will continue to work to build trust and prioritize the safety of our most marginalized residents," he added.

