Liberal media shields Harris from disastrous jobs report

The Democratic Party's liberal media allies seem intent on shielding Vice President Kamala Harris from criticism regarding the administration's latest disastrous jobs report.



On Friday, the October report revealed that the Biden-Harris administration added only 12,000 more jobs to the economy — the lowest increase since December 2020. According to Fox Business, LSEG economists previously predicted a 113,000 job gain.

Trump 'acts like the economy is in the toilet, but that's just not true.'

While the private sector lost 28,000 jobs, the government "continued its upward trend in October," adding another 40,000 jobs, the report stated.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the "unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent in October."

These alarmingly low job-growth numbers come after the Department of Labor's preliminary annual benchmark report in August, which revealed job gains were overstated by more than 800,000 from April 2023 to March 2024, Blaze News previously reported.

The administration has repeatedly overestimated its projected job growth. The DOL's numbers were revised downward by 81,000 in August and by 31,000 in September.

The corporate media machine quickly came up with excuses for the Biden-Harris administration's weak job gains, blaming them on Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as the Boeing labor strike.

Those news outlets did not previously extend the same understanding to former President Donald Trump, who faced unprecedented economic challenges as a result of COVID-19. An NBC News article from 2020 torched then-President Trump for gaining "just 661,000 jobs for September."

On Friday, former New York state Sen. David Carlucci (D) told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that the economy is "a winning issue" for Harris.

Carlucci stated that Trump "acts like the economy is in the toilet, but that's just not true."

"Yes, people are struggling, and Kamala Harris knows that and says that, but you've got to take it in its entirety," he continued. "If we look at where we were four years ago, economists were saying we were headed towards a recession, possibly a depression."

Faulkner responded, "So exactly four years ago, around the time of the election, what was being handed was 1.4% [inflation rate]. So I'm confused. I don't think you want to go back four years because that's an easy conversation to have," she added.

Carlucci remarked, "He [Trump] was the second president after Herbert Hoover to leave with less jobs when he left office than when started office."