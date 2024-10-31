Liberal media throws tantrum over Trump's response to Biden's 'garbage' insult

Liberal media news anchors had a complete meltdown on Wednesday over former President Donald Trump's comical comeback to President Joe Biden's "garbage" insult.



The controversy started on Sunday during Trump's Madison Square Garden campaign rally when insult comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

'President Biden ... inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage.'

Democrats' media allies wasted no time torching Hinchcliffe and Trump for the offensive joke.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed Hinchcliffe's comedy, stating, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump's] supporters."

In an attempt to mitigate the damage from alienating roughly half of American voters, the White House clarified that President Biden's "garbage" comment was aimed specifically at Hinchcliffe and not at all Trump supporters.

The liberal media jumped on board with the spin, publishing Biden's statement as: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's."

Without missing a beat, Trump humorously fired back at Biden for his insult by holding a press conference on Wednesday from inside a garbage truck while sporting an orange reflective vest.

Trump asked, "How do you like my garbage truck?"

"This truck is in honor of [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden," he added. "For Joe Biden to make that statement — it's really a disgrace!"

Trump continued to troll the left by wearing the orange vest at his rally in Wisconsin that evening.

Democrats' media allies had a meltdown in response.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough accused Trump and his supporters of "hypocrisy" for being outraged over Biden's "misstatement ... which he quickly corrected."

He called it "laughable," claiming that Trump says similarly offensive remarks "every day."

"And then you turn on Fox News, 'Oh, how could anybody do this? I've never seen this before,'" Scarborough said in a high-pitched, mocking tone.

He accused Fox News anchors of sitting idly by "while Donald Trump watched violence erupt on January 6th."

"The gaslighting never ends," Scarborough continued. "They really do think that their voters are that stupid. It makes me sad for those voters that Donald Trump and people on TV on other channels really think Americans are that dumb."

CBS' Norah O'Donnell also addressed Trump's response, calling it a "campaign stunt" that gave Biden "no grace" for his "gaffe."

"Former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina earlier, and tonight, he is also in Wisconsin," O'Donnell said. "He landed in Green Bay just a short time ago and then pulled this campaign stunt, speaking to reporters from a garbage truck, proof that he and his supporters are giving no grace to a gaffe by President Biden where he, in his explanation, inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage. This, of course, was in response to that racist joke about floating garbage told at a Trump rally just last weekend."