Trump runs media briefing while sitting in massive garbage truck to troll Biden gaffe

Former President Donald Trump had his campaign bring a garbage truck to his media briefing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

The PR stunt was meant to troll President Joe Biden over comments he made referring to Trump supporters as "garbage" in response to a joke made by a comedian at a Trump rally deriding Puerto Rico as an "island of garbage."

'How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!'

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something," said Biden.

"In my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people," he added. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Republicans immediately pounced on the mistake while Democrats tried to claim that Biden was referring only to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Trump, meanwhile, pounced into the cab of a garbage truck.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden," said Trump while wearing an orange work vest.

“For Joe Biden to make that statement — it’s really a disgrace!" he added.

The garbage truck had a large Trump political sign and was adorned with U.S. flags.

Biden later released a clarification of his comments.

"Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it," said Biden. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

Some noted that there is a sizable population of Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania, a swing state that may determine who is the victor and takes the Oval Office.

