Liberals blame 'MAGA cult' for stabbing death of female fire captain, but new police info undermines narrative

The stabbing death of a female fire captain in California led some to accuse President Donald Trump and his criticism of "DEI hires," but police undermined the narrative with new information.

Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi was found stabbed to death in her home in the city of Ramona on Monday evening. Police initially released few details from their investigation, but that didn't stop some miscreants on social media from politicizing her tragic death.

'Trump riled up his MAGA cult against California fire captain calling her "DEI hire."'



Some anti-Trump critics on social media claimed without evidence that Trump's criticism of diversity hires had inspired one of his followers to murder the 49-year-old firefighter.

"Trump riled up his MAGA cult against California fire captain calling her 'DEI hire' — now she's been viciously murdered in her own home," read one missive on social media. "Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi was found with multiple stab wounds that police say indicates a desperate fight for survival. She served 30 years with California Fire — including leading the fight against recent Los Angeles fires that MAGA Republicans scapegoat women firefighters for."

That post garnered more than three million interactions.

"Humanity is on life support," said celebrity Elgin Charles. "Rebecca Marodi, a California based firecaptain, was targeted by right-wing extremists who touted her a ‘DEI hire’ and blamed her for the LA fires. She has been found stabbed to death in her home."

Charles provided no evidence that Marodi had been personally "targeted" by "right-wing extremists." Newsweek also reported that there was no link between Marodi and the DEI accusations.

"The lesbian fire chief Rebecca Marodi got slammed by MAGATs, blamed for the Palisades Fires, and now someone has stabbed her to death. Police think she knew the killer, not sure why. Sure looks like an assassination," wrote feminist historian Max Dashu.

Two days later on Wednesday, police said that they were investigating the incident as "domestic violence" because there were signs that Marodi knew her attacker. On Thursday, they identified 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi as their suspect and described her as 5'2'' with brown hair and weighing about 166 pounds.

Cal Fire released a statement praising Marodi for her "legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication."

KABC reported that Marodi had planned to retire this year.

