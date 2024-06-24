Professional lifeguard killed in Hawaiian shark attack: 'Loved by all'

A professional lifeguard was killed after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities were notified just before 1 p.m. on Sunday after a concerned witness reported seeing a man being the victim of a shark attack near Goat Island. The Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city's fire, police, and emergency medical services departments responded to Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore after receiving the distress call.

Local lifeguards purportedly brought the victim back to shore via a jet ski. Paramedics attempted life-saving procedures. However, the lifeguard was pronounced dead at the scene.

City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the shark attack, according to local officials.

Perry reportedly suffered from several shark bites, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.

Following the lethal shark attack, Ocean Safety personnel posted warnings to warn swimmers and surfers in the area.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager recalled that Perry was a "lifeguard loved by all."

"He's well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager stated at a press conference. "Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

Lager added, "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi described Perry’s death as a "tragic loss."

"Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, a great member of our Ocean Safety team," Blangiardi said.

"The City and County of Honolulu stands with our Ocean Safety community and will provide all necessary support during this period of mourning. We ask the community to join us in honoring his memory and to keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Blangiardi remarked.

Perry allegedly began his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016.

