Lindsey Graham GOP challenger makes shocking promise to change NASCAR: 'South Carolina will rise again'

An opponent of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) has targeted NASCAR as his No. 1 priority.

Senate candidate Paul Dans, a member of the first Trump administration, has remained steadfast in his dedication to unseating Graham.

'We don't give a crap what Bubba Wallace thinks.'

On Sunday, however, Dans posted a video from the Goodyear 400, held at South Carolina's iconic Darlington Raceway, and revealed one of his day-one promises.

Dans said that, if elected, he would immediately pick up the phone and ask NASCAR to overturn one of its George Floyd-era rules.

"On June 10, 2020, NASCAR banned the flying of Confederate flags at its races," Dans began. "As your next U.S. senator from South Carolina, my first call is going to be to the CEO of NASCAR, Jim France."

"Sir, we want to fly our flags again at NASCAR, and we don't give a crap what Bubba Wallace thinks. South Carolina will rise again," Dans added.



NASCAR banned the flags from its events in 2020 just two days after driver Wallace called for their removal in the wake of Floyd's death, which had happened about two weeks prior.

NASCAR said at the time that the presence of the Confederate flag at its events "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. ... The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

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Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Less than two weeks after the ban, an alleged noose was found in Wallace's garage stall, followed by "a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose" found "hanging from a tree on raceway property" at Sonoma Raceway in California.

Days later, the FBI concluded no crime had been committed and revealed that the rope in Wallace's stall had been there since October 2019, and "nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned" to that stall.

The alleged noose turned out to be a "a garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose."

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Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Dans' platform focuses heavily on replacing Graham; his website reads, "Fire Lindsey Graham," in a pop-up upon first visit, alongside a photo of the candidate with President Trump.

Other positions by Dans include "no more endless wars" and "obliterate the deep state."

The candidate is well known for being the director of Project 2025, a document that drew much criticism from left-wing sources in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. For example, the ACLU described the project as "a roadmap for how to replace the rule of law with right-wing ideals."

However, the project's website says it was a way to "prepare for a new conservative administration through policy, training, and personnel."

Graham's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Republican primary for South Carolina takes place on June 9.

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