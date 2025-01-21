The truth about Project 2025: Will Trump take your birth control away?

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America — and Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Trump is going to overhaul America’s most corrupt institutions and turn them back into institutions that serve the American people. Truly, hopefully, by the grace of God, making America great again,” Stuckey says.

President of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts, is hopeful as well, and excited that elements of his foundation’s Project 2025 will be coming to fruition — despite the left-wing fearmongering surrounding the set of policy proposals.

“I was not surprised that the radical left overreacted, because that’s what they do, you know, their performance theater about anything that conservatives do that might actually be conservative is guaranteed,” Roberts says.

“What did surprise me, to be completely candid with you Allie, is the scale and scope of their overreaction. And clearly, they thought, particularly at one point in the summer, that this was going to be the Achilles heel for President Trump,” he continues.

And the left is still shaking in their boots.

“They believe that what is in Project 2025 is that you personally are going to go to their house, open their drawer, steal their birth control, and run away. That seems to be like this crazy fear that has been stirred up in a lot of people on the left,” Stuckey says.

While most conservatives aren’t a fan of the left's obsession with sex, abortion, and pregnancy prevention, Robert’s can put their delusional fears to rest.

“Project 2025 is this election cycle’s version of something that Heritage has done since 1980 for President Reagan, and it is just a menu of conservative policies. It’s actually on one level, Allie, really boring. It’s what think tanks and public policy organizations do,” Roberts explains.

“So the advice that I would give, and I really do intend this to be friendly for people who are in the political center or maybe on the political left, is that whatever you’ve heard about Project 2025 is unlikely to be true,” he adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.