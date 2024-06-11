Graham says Ukraine has trillions of dollars of 'critical mineral assets' and could be 'the best business partner'

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that Ukraine has trillions of dollars worth of "critical mineral assets" and could be "the best business partner we ever dreamed of."

"If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of. That $10 to $12 trillion dollars of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China. This is a very big deal how Ukraine ends," he said during an appearance on "60 Minutes."

'This war mongering globalist needs to be replaced in the US Senate.'

"Ukraine has trillions of dollars worth of critical minerals in their country. Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to access that money and those resources because he will share it with China," a post on Graham's @LindseyGrahamSC X account reads.

GOP Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio responded to the post by tweeting, "So, from the regime change coup until today, the real issue was Yanukovych’s 2013 agreement to trade more with Russia than the EU?" Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky shared Davidson's post.

"This war mongering globalist needs to be replaced in the US Senate," Amy Kremer tweeted in response to Graham. "He and his globalists cronies are the ones that get us into and keep us in these forever wars. The perpetual cycle must stop. Focus on America and our resources. Stop focusing on the rest of the world."

During his appearance on "60 Minutes," Graham also suggested that Russia should be declared a state sponsor of terrorism under American law. He also said that Russian money should be seized.

