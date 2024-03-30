Lizzo reportedly rage quits the music industry after 'being dragged by everyone in my life'

Four-time Grammy-winning musician Lizzo took to Instagram on Friday to announce she is getting out of the music industry. The body positivity artist claimed that she is tired of being "criticized," according to the Daily Mail.

She wrote: "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet."

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it."

"But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

"I didn't sign up for this s**t. I quit."

It appears the musician only wanted to be praised for the content she produced, perceiving that she was above criticism.

While there was a slew of support for the plus-sized artist online, the musician's post came just a single day after the lawyer for three of Lizzo's ex-dancers who have sued her for sexual harassment said that it was "shameful" President Joe Biden allowed the artist to perform at his $25 million Radio City fundraiser on Thursday.

In August 2023, Lizzo was sued by three of her ex-dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who have accused the musician of sexual harassment as well as creating a hostile work environment.

The New York Post reported that Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahlia Allison added that she walked away from a Lizzo documentary in 2019 because "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is."

However, Lizzo has denied all the allegations lodged against her, saying that they are "false" and "unbelievable."

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo said.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!