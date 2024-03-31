LSU's Kim Mulkey rips LA Times over a column that characterized her team as 'dirty debutantes'

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey went on a rampage after a Los Angeles Times column referred to some of the program's players as "villains" and "dirty debutantes," according to Fox News Digital.

Mulkey entered the spotlight after it was discovered that the Washington Post was prepared to release a profile about the coach. The piece was released on Saturday, entitled: "The Kim Mulkey Way."

She blasted the LA Times column as "sexist" and "awful," adding that "[y]ou can criticize coaches all you want."

"That's our business. You can come at us and say you're the worst coach in America. I hate you, I hate everything about you. We expect that. It comes with the territory.

"But the one thing I'm not going to let you do, I'm not going to let you attack young people, and there were some things in this commentary that you should be offended by as women. It was so sexist. It was good versus evil in that game today. Evil? Called us dirty debutantes? Are you kidding me?

"I'm not going to let you talk about 18- to 21-year-old kids in that tone."

LSU's female basketball star, Angel Reese, was one of the players who came to Mulkey's defense over the LA Times piece. She noted that her team are "good villains" who are doing a lot to push women's basketball in the right direction.

"That’s what we’re worried about," Reese said. "Just being able to have teammates that have my back, have teammates, have coaches just have each other’s back this whole time. I don’t care what the outside thinks. I know what’s going on in that locker room."

Despite Mulkey claiming to be on the right side of things, the LA Times column said the following:

There’s little debate as to which side of the ledger Tigers coach Kim Mulkey falls on. Long after she reportedly failed to support Brittney Griner, in essence telling her gay star to keep her sexual orientation to herself, Mulkey has stumbled again in the wake of an imminent Washington Post profile on the veteran coach.



Last week, Mulkey threatened to sue the newspaper without knowing the contents of the story, labeling it a “hit piece.” Without naming the reporter, she described the Post’s Kent Babb as “sleazy.” She slammed the paper for giving her a deadline to respond to questions while also disclosing that she had refused requests going back two years to sit for an interview.



Mulkey insisted that she "can't sit up here as a mother and a grandmother and a leader of young people and allow somebody to say that. Because guys, that's wrong. I know sexism when I see it and I read it. That was awful."

The LA Times has since edited the piece and removed phrases such as "dirty debutantes," insisting that the piece did not meet its editorial standards.

