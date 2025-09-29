Black businessman devastated by Democrat soft-on-crime policies won't be heard by key Senate committee after all

Willie Wilson, a conservative Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate, was apparently invited to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday regarding the ruinous soft-on-crime Democrat policies that set the stage for what he regards as a badly needed intervention by the National Guard.

"I support the National Guard coming to Chicago," Wilson said in a statement earlier this month. "Crime is out of control, crippling our economy, and costing countless innocent lives. Saving lives is the most important responsibility we have to the citizens of Chicago."

A spokesman for Wilson alleged to Blaze News that his client's invitation to testify was rescinded by the committee of both Democrats and Republicans on the eve of the hearing due to his attempt to unseat Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in 2020.

'It's personal for me.'

"He got a call from the committee staff saying that they have a custom, and the custom is if you've run against someone who's a member of the committee, then you actually cannot testify as a witness on that committee," said the spokesman. "Dr. Wilson's a busy man, and he made time to come out here to Washington, so it's a little disappointing that they would utilize a custom to actually try to silence him."

Wilson said in a statement to WFLD-TV, "Senator Durbin can stop me from testifying, but he cannot silence my voice or refute the facts that under his leadership, Chicago has averaged 652 homicides a year."

"Democrat leaders have failed to protect the African-American community," added Wilson.

Senator Durbin's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment by deadline.

A committee aide confirmed to Blaze News on Monday that Wilson "is not noticed as a witness tomorrow."

RELATED: Democrats gloss over anti-ICE violence in Portland ahead of Trump's crackdown on 'domestic terrorists'

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"Wilson has experienced personal loss and suffered the real-world impact of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies," said the aide. "Therefore, the committee has put him in contact with the White House to explore an opportunity to share his experience."

Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, told Blaze News, "It is absolutely ludicrous that Republicans would bow down to the sensitivities of Dick Durbin, of all people. The president and the White House have made it a top priority to restore order to our decayed urban centers. Hearing directly about what's happening in Chicago is absolutely necessary for any committee that's seriously looking into this matter."

The office of Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) declined to comment. The other members of the committee did not respond by deadline.

"It's personal for me, from personal loss," Wilson reportedly said during a press conference in August. "But also personal for me as a citizen of Chicago."

"People who happen to want to help, whatever the motive may be," continued Wilson, "I welcome it."

Editor's note: Mike Howell is a contributor to Blaze News.



