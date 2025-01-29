Republican congresswoman introduces legislation to add Trump to Mount Rushmore

A Republican congresswoman has introduced legislation that would add President Donald Trump to the four presidents on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida filed the bill on Tuesday to honor Trump for his “transformative impact on America and the historical significance of his leadership.”

'His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor.'

The current national memorial bears the visages of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt. Their heads measure about 60 feet tall.

While some on social media were angered and furious over the suggestion, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California recently called for former President Joe Biden to be added to the memorial.

"You have Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down. But you can add Biden," Pelosi said while a guest on "The View" in August before the election.

Further, in 2020, Don Lemon said not only that former President Barack Obama should be added the memorial but that he should be placed "front and center" for his accomplishments.

"I think, listen," Lemon said at the time, "if they are going to put someone on Mount Rushmore, considering the history of this country, the first black president should be front and center."

Some Native American groups have called for the destruction of the memorial because they consider that it was a stain on the sacred land and a reminder of broken promises to their ancestors.

"His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument," continued Luna on social media. "Let's get carving!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!