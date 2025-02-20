Machete-wielding male takes hostage at bank he robs, threatens killings, DA says. It comes to deadly end when cops catch him.

A machete-wielding male took a hostage at a Pennsylvania bank he robbed and threatened to kill people there, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

But once police caught up to him, the suspect refused their orders to drop his weapon — and turned toward a group of nearby utility workers, officials said, after which an officer fatally shot the suspect.

Fuentes exited the vehicle, waved the 28-inch machete at police, and appeared to beat himself on the chest, the station said.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told WGAL-TV this week that the Lancaster City police officer's fatal shooting of 39-year-old Luis Fuentes on Jan. 24 was justified.

You can view the district attorney's video here. It includes several police bodycam clips as well as other images and videos showing the suspect.

Adams said Fuentes — armed with a machete and carrying a duffel bag — entered the Fulton Bank on South Duke Street around 10:10 a.m., the station said, adding that four employees and one customer were inside.

Fuentes took one employee hostage and was inside for about five minutes, Adams told WGAL, which added that an employee managed to call 911 and left the line open.

"Fuentes could be heard repeatedly threatening to kill multiple people inside the bank," the DA's office said in a statement, according to the station. "Fuentes exited the bank at 10:15 a.m. with a sum of money."

Fuentes then jumped into an SUV and fled north on Duke Street, after which an officer spotted him as he drove away and a chased ensued, WGAL said.

The 12-block chase ended in the 400 block of South Plum Street, after which Fuentes exited the vehicle, waved the 28-inch machete at police, and appeared to beat himself on the chest, the station said.

Image source: Lancaster County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

Video shows Fuentes ignoring officers' commands to "drop the knife," WGAL said, adding that Adams said the moment Fuentes turned toward some nearby utility workers, an officer fired one shot, hitting Fuentes in the back.

Fuentes was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, the station said.

"The officer had a reasonable belief that a bystander was in danger of death or serious bodily injury when he observed the suspect running toward the bystander with a raised machete," Adams told WGAL. "The suspect had also just committed an armed robbery, led officers on a 12-block vehicle pursuit, and was refusing to drop the machete while trying to escape and avoid arrest. For all of these reasons, the officer’s use of force was justified."

In addition to the machete, police told the station they found a knife in Fuentes' waistband, a hatchet in his jacket pocket, and a metal baton and hammer inside the duffel bag.

