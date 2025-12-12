Time names ‘Architects of AI’ as person of the year — and it sounds like a dystopian horror film

Time magazine named its 2025 “person of the year” — but it wasn’t just one person.

Instead, the magazine celebrated the “Architects of AI” as its person of the year. This includes tech leaders like Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Lisa Su, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, Dario Amodei, and Fei-Fei Li.

“This is one of those things that I think they try to be different to get people interested in it. And I’m not all that interested in the Time person of the year or anything really that Time does these days. But I will say, this one’s been interesting to watch through the prediction market lens because, you know, the favorite going into this announcement was AI,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

However, while “interesting,” the claims the Time article made were more than a little dystopian in nature.

“The drumbeat of warning that advanced AI could kill us all has mostly quieted; the ‘doomers’ have been marginalized, now used by AI’s ruling class as a punch line. ... But the risk-averse are no longer in the driver’s seat,” the article reads.

“Thanks to [Nvidia CEO Jensen] Huang, [SoftBank’s Masayoshi] Son, [Sam] Altman, and other AI titans, humanity is now flying down the highway, all gas no brakes, toward a highly automated and highly uncertain future,” it adds.

“That sounds like a bad idea to me,” Stu comments. “Especially after living through the cellphone all gas, no brakes approach. We’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s just do it.’ 13 hours a day? How much time do you need to spend staring at your phone? That shouldn’t affect humanity in any way.”

The article goes on: “For decades, humankind steeled itself for the rise of thinking machines. As we marveled at their ability to beat chess champions and predict protein structures, we also recoiled from their inherent uncanniness, not to mention the threats to our sense of humanity.”

“Leaders striving to develop the technology, including Sam Altman and Elon Musk, warned that the pursuit of its powers could create unforeseen catastrophe. This year, the debate about how to wield AI responsibly gave way to a sprint to deploy it as fast as possible,” it continues.

“Isn’t that, like, the intro to every tech horror film ever made?” Stu asks. “That is like, ‘Hey, you know, we decided not to think about what would happen. I’m just going to go for it.’ It’s like we’re in Jurassic Park.”

