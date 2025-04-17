Majority of Americans support deportation of all illegal immigrants

The Trump administration published a CNN polling analysis that found more and more Americans support the deportation of all illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Critics of the administration are accusing President Donald Trump of violating due process rights and other legal protections in his pursuit of the mass deportations he promised during the 2024 presidential campaign.

'A majority of Americans, in fact when they're asked this blunt question which I believe gets at the underlying feelings, do in fact want to deport all immigrants who are here illegally.'

What is clear from the polling analysis by CNN's Harry Enten is that a majority of Americans support deportations after a period of lax border policies that allowed millions of migrants to illegally enter the U.S.

Four separate polls found deportation support ranging from 55% from the New York Times poll to 64% in a Marquette poll.

"So what you're seeing essentially here is a very clear indication that a majority of Americans, in fact when they're asked this blunt question which I believe gets at the underlying feelings, do in fact want to deport all immigrants who are here illegally," Enten explained. "There's no arguing with these different numbers because they're all essentially the same across four different pollsters!"

Enten went on to show that support for lesser levels of immigration had increased from 38% in 2016 to an astounding 56% in 2025.

More recent polling shows that the support for Trump’s deportation policies continues to be popular, with about 53% supporting them after two months of seeing the policies in action.

The segment first aired in January, after which Enten posted the video to his official social media account on the X platform.

Here's the video of Enten's analysis:

CNN: “Voters favor the government trying to deport ALL undocumented immigrants. 56%. The majority. The American people have come a long way on this issue.” pic.twitter.com/cNVMoBZHTc

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 17, 2025

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!