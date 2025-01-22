'Massive shift' in support for deportation of illegal aliens, says CNN pollster

CNN poll analyst Harry Enten documented the "massive shift" in support for deportation of illegal aliens among Americans in the past decade.

Enten said that in four separate polls taken in the last month, a majority of Americans said that they would support the deportation of all immigrants who are illegally in the U.S. A New York Times poll found 55% supported deportation, 64% in a Marquette poll, 57% in a CBS News poll, and 56% said the same in an ABC News poll.

'The American people are gonna give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt'

"So what you're seeing essentially here is a very clear indication that a majority of Americans, in fact when they're asked this blunt question which I believe gets at the underlying feelings, do in fact want to deport all immigrants who are here illegally," Enten concluded. "There's no arguing with these different numbers because they're all essentially the same across four different pollsters!"

He pointed out that the ABC News poll showed an increase in support for deportation by 14 percentage points from 42% in 2015 to 56% in 2024.

"I think the American people are gonna give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt to do what he wants to do, at least if you believe these blunt questions," he added.

He went on to say that even Americans' attitudes about legal immigration had shifted dramatically since Trump first took office. A Gallup poll question asking whether all immigration levels should decrease went from having only 36% agreement in 2016 to 41% in 2023 all the way to 55% in 2024.

"That is the highest level since the 9/11 aftermath," Enten said.

The video of the segment can be viewed on Enten's social media account.

