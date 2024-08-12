Male allegedly tries to burglarize home, struggle ensues with homeowner — but fight ends when alleged intruder meets bullet

Police in Riverton, Wyoming, responded to a reported attempted burglary where shots were reported fired shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Park Avenue, police said.

Police said a caller reported a struggle between a possible intruder and a homeowner.

The homeowner is cooperating with the detectives' investigation, police said.

Officers found a male in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the home, police said.

An individual at the scene reported seeing the male attempting to break into the home, police said, adding that the apparent intruder was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

In addition to officers from the Riverton Police Department, law enforcement from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Shoshoni Police Department responded to the call as well.



Police said those with information about the incident can call the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891 and that more information will be released as the investigation continues.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters on the Riverton Police Department's Facebook page seemed decidedly pleased about the outcome — and frustrated about crime and crime-fighting:

"What’s there to investigate?" one commenter asked. "Sounds like a clear case of stand your ground/castle doctrine… the homeowner defended his/her property. Good for them!!! The people of this town are fed up with the crime — you’re going to see more and more of us exercising our rights because something has to give."

"Seems that’s what it’s gonna take to make it all stop since the prosecutors won’t prosecute," another user declared.

"Good for the homeowner!!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "This is what it is coming [to]. Can I be on this jury???"

"... needs to happen more," another user added. "Teach these little Son-of-a- Bi….. what happens when you break the law."

"HELL YES!! YOU GO!!!" another commenter wrote.

