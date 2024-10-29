Male breaks into rural home, makes threats, ignores gun-toting resident's warning to stop. It ends badly for intruder.

A resident of a rural Illinois home fatally shot an intruder early Friday morning, Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds told the Effingham Daily News.

“At 5:25 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a home invasion in progress at a rural Herrick address within Shelby County,” McReynolds said in a press release, the paper said. “The suspect was identified as Wade M. Barnes, 19 years old, of Cowden. Barnes was known by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office due to prior involvements, including a current criminal case.”

Barnes was threatening the home's occupants, the Daily News said, and McReynolds noted that an occupant retrieved a gun and verbally warned Barnes to stop.

“Barnes continued into the residence, ignoring the warning,” McReynolds said, according to the paper. “Shots were fired in the direction of Barnes, striking him. EMS was dispatched. EMS transported to Good Shepherd Hospital, in Shelbyville, where he succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at 7:16 a.m.”

The Daily News said the sheriff's office is investigating the incident, and state police, the Shelby County Coroner, and the Shelby County State’s Attorney have been contacted to assist with the investigation.

What else do we know about the suspect?

It seems Barnes was in trouble with the law earlier this month. He was charged Oct. 9 with aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possessing a firearm without a state Firearm Owner's Identification Card, transporting liquor by a driver under 21, damage to property greater than $300, and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to the paper, which cited online court records. Barnes' next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 20, the Daily News said.

Barnes also was charged on May 18, 2023, with aggravated fleeing and speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, the paper said, adding that the fleeing charge was dismissed. Barnes paid a fine and was ordered to driver education and community service, the Daily News noted.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters under WICS-TV's Facebook post about the incident were decidedly behind the individual who ended the break-in threat. Here are a handful of those reactions:

"It’s about time people start defending themselves again!!! Great job!!!" one commenter wrote.

"If you are going to engage in criminal activity, you accept the consequences," another user added. "I did not get shot recently; probably because I don't do crimes. Hmmmmm."

"The criminals' anthem... another one bites the dust!" another commenter stated.

"Justice is served," another user declared.

