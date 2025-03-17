Male posing as federal agent fires about 30 rounds from AR-15 rifle outside Texas sheriff's office, sheriff says

A male claiming to be a federal agent fired about 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle into the air outside a Texas sheriff's office Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's account.

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge said the 34-year-old suspect came to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office lobby around 7 a.m. "claiming to be a federal agent and wanting to inspect our records."

He was arrested for impersonating an officer, unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespass, and deadly conduct, the sheriff said.

A dispatcher told him she would have a deputy come back to the sheriff's office as all the deputies were on patrol in the county, Benge said, adding that the suspect left the lobby and returned to his vehicle.

After a short time, the suspect returned to the lobby carrying an AR-15 rifle, the sheriff said, adding that the suspect again tried to call dispatchers who were hiding under their desks and calling for all available help.

Benge said the suspect departed from the lobby and fired approximately 30 rounds in the air after walking past the building's front awning. The suspect then reloaded and walked around the parking area, the sheriff added.

Soon, two Crockett police officers and a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper arrived and confronted the suspect, who followed commands and put the rifle down, the sheriff said, adding that no one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect — identified as Clifford Heniser from the Lovelady area — had a Colt pistol and two magazines in his pockets, as well as four more rifle magazines and between 300 to 500 rounds of rifle ammunition in his truck, Benge said.

Benge added that Heniser was arrested three days prior — March 12 — for disorderly conduct in the Houston County Sheriff's Office lobby. Benge told KYTX-TV that Heniser was using vulgar language with office personnel and was released from jail Thursday.

Heniser, once again in custody, was to be taken to another county for the safety of the Houston County Sheriff's Office staff as well as for Heniser's own safety, Benge noted.

The Crockett Police Department is heading up the case with the ATF and the FBI assisting, the sheriff said.

You can view surveillance video of the incident below:

