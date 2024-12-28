Male pours whiskey into holy water during Christmas Eve midnight mass at Catholic church, threatens parishioners, police say

A Maryland male poured whiskey into the holy water during a Christmas Eve midnight mass at a Catholic church and threatened parishioners, police said.

But that wasn't all that went down, cops said.

Congregants escorted Von Goetz out of the church, but the sheriff's office told WTOP he tried striking them with his whiskey bottle.

Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz disrupted mass at not one but two churches in St. Mary’s County on Christmas Eve, WTOP-FM reported, citing the county sheriff’s office.

Just after 5 p.m., Von Goetz entered Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue during mass, approached the altar, and dropped an onion in the aisle, the sheriff's office told WTOP, adding that he also disturbed the peace of attendees.

A congregant escorted Von Goetz out of the church, deputies told the station, but Von Goetz responded by throwing tangerines at the congregant.

The sheriff’s office said the act amounted to assault, WTOP noted.

Later on Christmas Eve, deputies told the station that Von Goetz went to midnight mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, poured whiskey into the holy water, and threatened to harm parishioners.

Parishioners managed to detain Von Goetz until deputies arrived, the station said, adding that he was soon transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The sheriff's office said Von Goetz on Thursday was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

second-degree assault

disorderly conduct

defacing religious property

religious crime against a group

obstructing a religious exercise

threat of mass violence

disturbing the peace

The sheriff's office added that Von Goetz was being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending an appearance before a District Court.

