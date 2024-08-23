Males — just 13 and 14 years old — arrested after brutal, broad-daylight beating of 62-year-man whose tooth was knocked out

New York City police arrested two males — just 13 and 14 years old — in connection with a brutal, broad-daylight beating last month of a 62-year-man whose tooth was knocked out.

The NYPD announced the arrests Thursday, the Staten Island Advance reported, adding that the two juveniles both were charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury.

The attack took place around 6:20 p.m. July 15 in Staten Island, the Advance said.

Surveillance video shows the moments prior to the attack. In the clip, nine individuals — all of whom appear to be males — are seen following the lone victim on a sidewalk. At one point, one of them appears to make physical contact with the victim, who quickly turns around.

The group continues following the victim, who soon takes off running across the street — and another attacker takes a swing at the victim. The group continues to chase after the victim, who is shoved from behind — and at that point, the victim and the group are out of the video frame. An ambulance soon is seen arriving.

Police said the assailants punched the victim and shoved him to the ground, the Advance reported, and the victim lost a tooth, suffered minor cuts, and was taken a hospital.

The Advance in a previous story said Good Samaritans stepped in to break up the attack.

“His mouth is all messed up. He was blindsided and kicked all over his body,” a relative of the victim who requested anonymity told the paper. “He fell flat on his face, not expecting anybody to hit him.”

A third Advance story noted that the attack cost the victim about $5,000 in medical expenses, according to the victim's family members.

Borough President Vito Fossella spoke to the paper about the attack.

“The most important thing that the government can do, the most important thing that we share on Staten Island, is that innocent people shouldn’t be abused [or] assaulted," Fossella told the Advance, adding that “I saw a video of a pack of what appeared to be young people, who have gotten off a bus, walking up and down Clove Road for a few minutes. They antagonized and ultimately assaulted an individual who ended up in the hospital.”

Fossella also told the paper that the victim "was just minding his business on a beautiful summer night, walking down the street, [and] he ended up surrounded by a pack of individuals" and that the victim in the process of running across the street away from the group "could have gotten killed, hit by a car.”



Fossella also told the Advance that "the point is that it could have been anybody’s grandfather or grandmother just walking down the street minding their own business, and they’re assaulted, and that is just intolerable.”

