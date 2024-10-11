Pro-Harris ad asks if you're 'man enough,' and it's getting destroyed on social media: 'Most beta male ad I've ever seen'

A surreal political ad attempting to persuade men to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is getting absolutely demolished on social media.

The ad shows several people identifying as males who explain why they're not afraid to vote for a woman for president.

"They want to control their bodies? I say go for it!" says one guy in the ad.

'This is the funniest, most beta male ad I’ve ever seen.'

"I hope she has the guts to look me right in the eye and accept my full-throated endorsement," says another male sitting awkwardly on a truck tailgate.

"I'm sick of so-called men domineering, belittling, and controlling women just so they can feel more powerful," says another male.

"Man up. Get involved. Vote," an image says at the end of the ad. A notice at the bottom says the ad was not authorized by any campaign.

Many on social media mocked and ridiculed the cringey attempt to shore up men's votes for Harris.

"These are both caricatures: one is a left-wing mistranslation of 'manosphere masculinity'; the other is an attempt to 'redefine masculinity' in left-wing ideological terms. Taken together, they represent a phony simulacrum of the male nature," responded Christopher Rufo.

"I thought this was SNL but it's a REAL ad meant to help Kamala with male voters," replied one critic.

"This is the funniest, most beta male ad I’ve ever seen," responded January James. "I bet all these dudes live in a commune together."

"Kind of takes the breath away. Bad enough to make your molars ache. So cring [sic] a sort of grandeur creeps into it. I believe that we can declare the competition . . . over," read another popular tweet.

"Testosterone was not present during the filming of this ad," another user joked.

"I wonder how many times they tried to get the guy in the pickup truck to sit less effeminately before they gave up," said another.

The ad can be viewed on YouTube where it has garnered 13k views.

