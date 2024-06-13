Man allegedly found covered in blood after breaking into home of Chick-fil-A coworker to perform exorcism: 'She's possessed!'

Indiana police said they found a man covered in blood after he allegedly broke into a co-worker's home to save her by performing an exorcism.

The Avon Police Department said officers were called to a residence at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a possible burglary in progress on the 1300 block of Fir Lane. The caller said someone had broken into their home and was screaming.

'I had to break in the window. I have to do an exorcism here tonight.'

Police said that when they arrived, they noticed a 2005 white Toyota Prius still running in the driveway, and they were met by the homeowner who told them that someone named "Robbie" was in the home.

When they ordered him out of the house, he allegedly walked out covered in blood and told them, “I lost my sunglasses too.”

The man was identified as 38-year-old Robert Nalker, a co-worker of the woman at Chick-fil-A.

When asked why he was bleeding, Nalker reportedly said to police, “I had to break in the window. I have to do an exorcism here tonight.”

The homeowner told police that she had known Nalker since 2002 but that he had sent her a strange message about avoiding listening to Spotify. Nalker reportedly kept repeating that the woman was not stabbed and also, "She's possessed," while being arrested.

'Play track number 3 to save her.'

Police said that they found a broken window with glass shards on the ground and a trail of blood leading from the window to a kitchen island. They also found a bloody CD and a CD case.

The blood trail led to the basement where Nalker used the blood to write an illegible word that starts with the letter R on a projection screen. They also found blood on a couch in the basement.

The man reportedly yelled at police not to look at his "f***ing eyes" and demanded that they “play track number 3 to save her."

Nalker was transported to the Hendricks Regional Health in Danville in order to be mentally evaluated.



He was charged with residential entry break, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct but was not formerly arrested.

Avon is a suburb of Indianapolis with about 12,000 residents in the center of the state.

