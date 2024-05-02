Man stabbed outside shelter for illegal aliens in NYC — no arrests made: Report

A man was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, Fox News Digital reported.



The New York Police Department told the news outlet that the 23-year-old man was brutally attacked near the historic hotel in Manhattan. The victim suffered stab wounds to the back of his neck.

Authorities stated that he walked to Mount Sinai West Hospital to receive care. The victim is expected to recover from the assault.

Police told Fox News Digital that no individuals have been arrested for their connection to the attack but noted that two suspects were believed to be involved.

Investigators are still canvassing the area for possible surveillance camera footage.

The Roosevelt Hotel, owned by state-run Pakistan International Airlines, was converted into a shelter for illegal aliens last year after being closed down in 2020 amid the government shutdowns in response to COVID-19.

Scott Markowitz of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, attorneys for the hotel’s owner, told WNBC last May that opening up the historic hotel to illegal immigrants made financial sense, noting that it would generate “substantially more revenue” than the hotel’s typical operations.

New York City taxpayers have shelled out $220 million to provide housing to illegal aliens at the hotel for three years.

According to a New York Post report from February, the owners of the Roosevelt Hotel are now considering replacing the hotel with a multi-use mega-tower after the illegal immigrants have vacated the property.

Peter Riguardi with JLL, a brokerage, told the Post, “Pakistan hired us to evaluate the property’s potential as a mixed-use project combining retail, offices, a new hotel, condo apartments and event space all in a single building.”

“We expect all the major developers and global capital sources to be interested. It will attract the greatest architects. The Roosevelt location is in the hottest part of New York City, close by Grand Central Terminal,” Riguardi added.

Violent attacks at or near shelters used to house illegal aliens have become increasingly more common.

From May through August 2023, 41 individuals were arrested at the Roosevelt Hotel, the Post reported. One illegal immigrant residing at the shelter was accused of hitting a worker with a “No Parking” sign after he was removed from the property. The worker suffered a six-inch gash on his head.

On Monday morning, an illegal immigrant allegedly attacked a security guard at the Randalls Island shelter when the worker attempted to break up a fight between the 24-year-old man and his wife, Blaze News previously reported. The aggressor bit, punched, and scratched the guard during the altercation. The security guard fought back against his attacker, hitting the man in the face. Both refused medical attention.