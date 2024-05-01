Illegal immigrant bites, punches security guard in vicious attack at controversial NYC shelter: Report

A security guard at Randalls Island shelter in New York City was brutally attacked by an illegal alien on Monday morning, sources told the New York Post.



The tent city shelter has become a hotbed for violent activity since it was converted into temporary makeshift housing for illegal immigrants in August.

Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, 24-year-old Oscar Adrian Al Ordonez was heard arguing with his wife inside the shelter, the Post reported. A security guard, 40, intervened in the altercation, hoping to break up the heated exchange.

Ordonez responded by abruptly punching the guard, according to sources. The aggressor also allegedly scratched the worker’s face and neck and bit his head.

The security guard defended himself, punching Ordonez in the face, the sources told the Post. They noted that the illegal immigrant was bruised and bleeding as a result of the conflict. When authorities arrived at the scene, neither Ordonez nor the guard requested medical attention.

According to the Post, Ordonez was arrested for the altercation.

Many violent incidents have broken out at Randalls Island since its opening.

Most recently, in April, a mob of five male illegal aliens residing at the shelter viciously attacked another individual while he was eating on his cot. A security guard also suffered injuries after attempting to stop the altercation. The men were charged with third-degree assault and harassment.

In February, a video posted on social media captured a massive group of unruly illegal immigrants attacking New York Police Department officers who were attempting to make an arrest at the shelter. The video showed bottles and backpacks flying through the air toward police as they struggled to handcuff and remove the individual.

A 24-year-old illegal migrant was fatally stabbed at Randall’s Island in January after he was assaulted by four other illegal aliens residing at the shelter. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) previously stated that the victim was “trapped and chased” by the group “until he collapsed.” Three of the alleged attackers were charged with first-degree manslaughter and gang assault.

"Everyone in the lunchroom was crowded together, standing on tables watching. I seen security trying to cool down this one guest, but the guest he just wasn't having it," one shelter employee told WNBC . "He ran to get something, came back and lunged at the guy. Everything happened so quickly."

Some illegal immigrants residing at Randall’s Island have stated that the shelter has divided into “camps” based on ethnicity, the Post reported. Another individual told the news outlet that “everyone has a knife.”