Migrant mob attacks man at NYC shelter, injures security guard

A mob of illegal migrants attacked another migrant at a controversial Manhattan shelter early Monday morning, according to several media reports.



A group of five men residing at the Randall's Island migrant shelter were charged with third-degree assault and harassment after they were accused of violently attacking another male migrant while he was eating on his bed around 1:45 a.m. According to police, the victim, whose name has not been released, was 24 years old.

Authorities stated that the victim was surrounded by the men, who then proceeded to punch and scratch him "all over his head and face" and on his legs, Fox News Digital reported.

The men accused of perpetrating the assault were identified as Howard Ochoa Olivero, 27, Jose Manuel Maza, 29, Jose Squera, 20, Xavier Pacheco, 32, and Carlos Maiz Betancourt, 23.

Police reported that a Randall's Island migrant shelter security guard sustained injuries while attempting to break up the melee.

A video captured outside the migrant shelter after the altercation showed a heavy police presence and suspects being escorted out in handcuffs. At least two individuals were placed in ambulances, Fox News Digital reported.

A law enforcement source told the news outlet that brawls are "becoming common practice" at the migrant shelter.

Last month, the city imposed a curfew at the Randall's Island shelter, which took effect on March 20.

A spokesperson for the city stated, "New York City continues to lead the nation in managing this national humanitarian crisis, and that includes prioritizing the health and safety of both asylum seekers in our care and New Yorkers who live in the communities surrounding the emergency shelters we manage."

The City Hall representative noted that the curfew was similar to those placed on other homeless shelters.

"This policy will allow for more efficient capacity management for migrants in the city's care," the spokesperson added.

New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced curfews for several migrant shelters in January after residents complained about door-to-door begging at all hours of the day and night.

A video posted on social media last month showed migrants at Randall's Island shelter becoming unruly and throwing objects at New York Police Department officers after authorities attempted to arrest one of the migrants. According to the New York Post, the detained individual was not supposed to be at the facility and had refused requests to leave.

The footage showed a disorderly mob of male migrants hurling backpacks and bottles at police officers. One female officer appeared to get struck in the head by a backpack.

Earlier this year, a 24-year-old migrant was fatally stabbed at the shelter during an altercation involving four other illegal migrants. Three men were subsequently charged with first-degree manslaughter and gang assault in connection with the murder.

Migrants residing at Randall's Island, which was converted into a massive tent city in August, told the New York Post that the asylum-seekers living at the shelter have split into "camps" based on ethnicity.

"Everyone has a knife," one migrant told the Post.

"There is a lot of stealing," a second migrant stated. "If you put your phone down or your charger for a moment, they take it immediately. Any of your stuff that you don't have they will take. … There is definitely camps."

