Man with apparent 'explosive device' kills 2, injures 4 in Manchester synagogue attack

The United Kingdom was struck again by horrific violence Thursday in an apparently anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue.

Sky News reported that two people were killed and four others were injured in a "car and stabbing attack" at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England. A man reportedly slammed his car into passersby before exiting the vehicle and attacking people with a knife.

'You capitulated British values & surrendered to the mob.'

According to Sky News, the suspect was shot dead within seven minutes of the first 999 call to Manchester police. Police were initially unable to confirm the suspect's death due to "safety issues" over "suspicious items on his person."

Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images

The attacker was reportedly wearing what police thought was an "explosive device." Police later deployed a bomb disposal robot to dispose of the suspected explosives, and a "bang" was reportedly heard at the scene, per Sky News. Police later confirmed that the device was "not viable."

"This morning's attack is absolutely shocking. I’m on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X. "We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe."

In another post, Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack. In a comment under the post, Tommy Robinson said, "You’ve encouraged it by rewarding jihad & recognising that terrorist s**thole as a state. You capitulated British values & surrendered to the mob."

The attack took place at approximately 9:31 a.m. on the morning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

The suspect was shot dead at approximately 9:38 a.m.

"I want to share my gratitude to all of those members of the public who called the police as soon as they saw what was happening. This allowed the quick response from our officers, who were able to act swiftly and bravely to bring this horrendous attack to an end,” Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said, according to the Independent.

Greater Manchester Police reportedly initiated "Operation PLATO," a series of police directives designed to respond to "marauding terrorist attacks." However, Sky News reported that the operation has since been given the stand-down order.

Metro reports that the people injured in the attack are in "serious condition."

The identity of the suspect has not yet been publicly released as of publishing time. In a statement posted on X, Constable Sir Stephen Watson said, "As has been confirmed by CT policing, we believe that the identity of the offender has been established but until we are certain of this fact, it is premature to set out this detail. In addition," he added, "I can confirm that two other individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing."

Watson also confirmed that the suspect had been wearing "a vest, which had the appearance of an explosive device."

This is a developing story.

