Mark Cuban gets flustered after anchor says Harris is only telling people what they want to hear

Billionaire Mark Cuban became extremely defensive after a CNBC anchor pointed out Kamala Harris has been very tight-lipped on her policy positions and that it appears she is just telling people what they want to hear.

Cuban admitted Harris' idea of putting a tax on unrealized gains would kill the stock market. The proposal would mean a 25% tax on total income or asset growth that exceeds $100 million.

"It's going to be the ultimate employment plan for private equity because companies are not going to go public," Cuban explained, noting that during the early days of the internet, he was "cash poor" but "equity rich." Harris' plan would have been detrimental to being able to run his businesses at that time, he said.

That said, Cuban added, Harris' plan is to "tax everybody fairly."

'How much time is enough time? I mean, two weeks?'

Host Becky Quick said she appreciated Cuban calling into the show to provide context on what he is hearing from Harris' campaign but said he can't speak on her behalf. "Who knows what they're telling other people?" Quick continued. "My guess is they're telling anybody who is donating to them exactly what they want to hear at this point."

"No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Absolutely, positively not," Cuban interjected.

"Why do you think they are telling you the truth and not telling other people other things? If they won't say it publicly, say it publicly," Quick replied.

Cuban said he agreed but that people need to be correct when debating the matter. Quick then pointed out that the nation is fewer than two months away from the election but that Harris has not been very forthcoming on her positions.

Cuban brushed off Quick's assessment by saying he would be fine with Harris giving her positions the day before the election. When asked what would be an acceptable timeline for Harris to explain her positions, Cuban returned to the issue of an unrealized gains tax and said it would affect a very small number of voters.

"This is not number one priority for her, it's not."

When pressed, he then indicated that the timeline for explaining her positions did not matter much.

"We're not going to get that full-detailed disclosure first, and I'm OK with that. ... How much time is enough time? I mean, two weeks? How long does it take for any of us to digest any of this information?" Cuban asked.

