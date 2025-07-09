Chicago carnage: 50+ shot, 8 killed during bloody July 4th weekend — but mayor focuses on LGBTQ Pride, safety in city

More than 50 people were shot — eight of whom were killed — in Chicago during a bloody Fourth of July weekend, according to a report. However, the Democratic mayor of Chicago seemed more focused on LGBTQ Pride events and how safe the city is for LGBTQ+ tourists.

At least 55 people were shot, eight fatally, in the city between midnight on Thursday and Sunday night, according to WLS-TV.

The news outlet noted that the carnage over the holiday weekend actually was dramatically less severe than last year.

In 2024 over the Fourth of July weekend, 105 people were shot, 22 of whom were killed, WLS-TV previously reported.

Included in this year's holiday weekend violence, two gunmen opened fire on a group of people, seven of whom were wounded, according to Block Club Chicago.

A reported drive-by shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning left four wounded — three critically.

According to city data, there have been 206 homicides in Chicago this year, which actually is 31% less than in 2024. There have been 171 fatal shootings so far this year in the city.

However, the alarming figures from the Fourth of July weekend do not include the bloodbath that occurred just a day beforehand.

Just after 11 p.m. last Wednesday, a mass shooting erupted near a restaurant in the River North neighborhood.

Citing the Chicago Police Department, WFTS-TV reported that a dark-colored vehicle drove by the restaurant and shots were fired into a crowd of people. The driver then fled the crime scene.

A community activist trying to quell violence was in the area during the shooting and told the news outlet that the victims were shot as they exited an event hosted by a local rapper.

Police said 18 people were shot and four were killed in the mass shooting. Three of the victims were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in serious condition, according to police. Ten victims were transported to hospitals in good to fair condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 23-year-old Devonte Terrell Williamson, 25-year-old Leon Andrew Henry, 26-year-old Aviance King, and 27-year-old Taylor Walker.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling stated, "They opened fire on a crowd. They didn't care who was struck, and in a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people."

Snelling noted that the appearance by the rapper was not on the police department's radar because it was a private event.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects in the deadly mass shooting. Those with any information on the fatal shooting should contact 1-800-535-STOP.

The official Facebook account for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, said of last Wednesday's mass shooting: "We will not rest until the perpetrators of this mass shooting are brought to justice. Chicago, if you have any information at all about this tragic incident, now is the time to come forward."

Johnson's statement added, "Our hearts are with the families of the victims of last night's tragic mass shootings. Acts of cowardice like these shootings are unacceptable, and we won't stand for them as a city."

While Johnson's Facebook account did not mention the Fourth of July weekend violence, the mayor on Tuesday did claim that Chicago was "ranked the safest destination for LGBTQ+ tourists in America." Johnson added that he "spent a day ... speaking with residents, community leaders, and local business owners about what our administration is doing to support public safety, LGBTQ+ tourism and civil rights, and small businesses."

One commenter under the post replied, "Is this a joke[?] Just look at what happened there 4th of July weekend."

Johnson's official profile on the X social media platform also did not mention the Fourth of July weekend shootings — but on Monday the mayor did highlight an LGBTQ Pride festival.

"Pride South Side's All American Pride festival last Saturday was a joyous celebration of [our] unstoppable spirit that defines the South Side and the city's diverse LGBTQ+ community," Johnson's X page stated.

That got under the skin of more than a few commenters. One replied that Johnson was "still silent" about those shot "over the holiday weekend. So much blood on your hands." Others were more direct.

"Failed city, failed mayors, murder capital of the freakin world," one wrote. "Fatigue man, FATIGUE."

"Why don’t you step away from this s**t and fix the crime in your city, you POS," another suggested.

"Try doing your job, you worthless t**t," another stated, while adding an image of a headline noting "CHICAGO: AT LEAST 50 SHOT SO FAR DURING JULY 4TH WEEKEND."

The mayor's office did not mention the recent bloody violence on its official website.

Blaze News requested a comment from Johnson's office but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

