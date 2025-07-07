Thugs rob teen of his iPhone, Nike sneakers; but boy's family finds 1 suspect — and delivers painful payback: Cops

A 14-year-old boy was walking near a bus stop in Chicago one afternoon last month when four males approached him, CWB Chicago reported, citing authorities.

One of the males asked for his sweater, authorities said, according to the outlet. But when the boy ignored them and kept walking, the same male allegedly picked him up — after which the boy punched the male in defense, CWB Chicago reported, citing authorities.

The outlet said that about five minutes after the robbery, the boy and his mother went to the house where two of the suspects had been seen entering.

With that, a second male allegedly rifled through the boy’s pockets and stole his iPhone, Nike gym shoes, and hoodie, the outlet said, adding that the Chicago Police Department report said the items are worth between $1,200 and $1,450.

RELATED: Thug carjacks a grandmother as her 6-year-old grandson looks on. But crook soon gets his comeuppance.

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Authorities said the teen ran barefoot to his grandmother’s home nearby, and police were notified shortly afterward, the outlet said, citing the arrest report.

More from CWB Chicago:

Part of the attack was caught on video, prosecutors said in a detention proffer. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the boy fleeing the scene without his shoes and entering his grandmother’s house. It also captured two of the suspected offenders running into a building in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street, while the other two fled down an alley.



The victim told his mother he recognized one of the robbers by a tattoo above his left eyebrow and said he remembered seeing the man at a facility where his mother works. She identified that person as Dnario Brown, according to police.

The outlet said that about five minutes after the robbery, the boy and his mother went to the house where two of the suspects had been seen entering.

CWB Chicago reported that the teen got back his iPhone and hoodie at this location. The outlet, citing the detention proffer, added that Brown was “beaten up by members of [the boy’s] family" at this location as well.

Police from the city of Burbank — which is located near the southwest side of Chicago — responded to the scene and detained Brown until Chicago police arrived, the outlet noted, citing the arrest report.

RELATED: 'I'll blow your head off': Carjacking victim threatened crook after turning the tables on him. Now carjacker learns his fate.

Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Brown, 18, was charged with robbery in connection with the June 16 incident, CWB Chicago reported.

Judge Ankur Srivastava during a bond hearing ordered Brown held in custody pending trial, the outlet said. Brown had been arrested four prior times in connection with violent crimes and already was facing charges in an unrelated pending case at the time of the robbery, CWB Chicago reported, citing the judge’s detention order.

According to Cook County Jail information, Brown's next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and no bond amount is listed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!