Radio host calls out White House for claiming KJP's dramatic hang-up was falsified — and he brings the receipts

A local North Carolina radio host is calling out the White House.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly ended an interview with WBT radio host Mark Garrison for asking if President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. Jean-Pierre called the question "incredibly offensive" and "incredibly insulting," and she demanded Garrison ask her a different question.

When Garrison complied, the press secretary rushed through her answer before ending the interview.

Audio of the exchange ends with a dial tone — purportedly from Jean-Pierre's phone — and shock from the radio host that Jean-Pierre hung up.

"She hung up," Garrison said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the White House accused the radio station of manufacturing a fake controversy.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said:

As she often does when the President travels, Karine had multiple back-to-back interviews with radio stations who were each offered seven minutes. Once the agreed-upon time was over, she called into the next interview so everyone could get their full time. This particular station chose not to air the full interview and instead artificially attached a sound effect that our phones do not make when calls end.

But, according to Garrison, that's not true.

"The White House assertion that we added a sound effect is nonsense. When she hung up, the phone noise was purely from their end," he said.

Garrison, moreover, provided the Daily Caller with a copy of the raw audio. That audio includes the dial tone, proving the radio station did not insert the tone, according to the outlet.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday, Garrison reaffirmed the audio was not edited.



"We don't add sound effects to news stories. When she hit the button to disconnect, we got a dial tone. We didn't add any drama to it," he said. "It was very clear when she hung up that she was not happy."

Garrison, meanwhile, told Ingraham the unedited audio is the clip uploaded to their website (it is embedded above).

