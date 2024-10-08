Married mother admits to sexually assaulting teen hockey players 'young enough to be her kids' during family vacation

A married mother from Minnesota has admitted to sexually assaulting two 15-year-old hockey players during a family vacation, according to authorities.

Allison Leigh Schardin, 39, was arrested Feb. 1. Schardin was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. On Friday, she pleaded guilty to the third-degree count and the fourth count will be dismissed under an agreement.

'You already have a 38‐year‐old woman, a female in your bed, don’t you want to do more?'

As Blaze News previously reported, Schardin allegedly was on a "staycation" with her family earlier this year at a hotel in Roseville — roughly 15 miles from her hometown of Blaine.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, Schardin approached two teen boys at the hotel hot tub on Jan. 14. She allegedly began a conversation with the minors and complained about her marriage.

The second victim said Schardin was in the pool area when her husband allegedly shouted something like, “If you don’t come upstairs, our relationship is over.”

The wife reportedly disregarded her husband's words and instead asked to exchange "socials" with the victims.

Schardin purportedly contacted the first victim on Snapchat a little later that day and asked, “Can I come into your room?”

The married mom allegedly went to the boys' hotel room. They were in town from Colorado for a hockey tournament.

She told the teens they were "young enough to be her kids,” according to court documents.

Schardin reportedly began talking about "sex and stuff" and then got into bed with the two boys and asked them about their sexual experiences.

The boys said Schardin was “saying things like, ‘let’s just do more,’ ‘let’s have sex,’ ‘we’re already here,’ ‘You already have a 38‐year‐old woman, a female in your bed, don’t you want to do more?'”

In regard to the offer of sex, the first victim recalled thinking “not really” but ultimately said “sure” to Schardin because he didn’t know how to say no to her.

The criminal complaint said the first victim "was kind of uncomfortable."

The New York Post reported, "Schadin then began sexual acts with two of the teens — while a third watched — and asked them to perform sexual acts on her."

The next day, Schardin allegedly sent text messages to the teens while they were playing in a hockey tournament. She reportedly showed up to the boys' game.

“Victim one said they all started getting nervous, and he was shaking on the bench at one point because he wanted to leave what happened the night before in the past, and she was trying to follow them, ‘it was really creepy,'” the complaint reads.

Schardin reportedly continued to send text messages to the teenagers once they returned home to Colorado. She allegedly attempted to convince one of the boys to not tell police “what happened.”

Schardin purportedly texted the first victim, "I will do or say anything you want, just don’t tell the police or report what happened.'” According to the complaint, the boy replied that "he didn’t want anything from her, that he wouldn’t report it, and that she needed to leave him alone."

The teen then blocked Schardin.

Minnesota court records reveal that Scardin's husband, Anthony Schardin, filed for divorce on Dec. 18, 2023, Heavy reported.



Schardin is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2025.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!