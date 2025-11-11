Maryland school district allegedly indoctrinates 7th graders about gender: 'Girl, boy, both or neither'

A middle school lesson is reportedly promoting the idea of "gender identity" and being "assigned" sex at birth.

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland allegedly has an assignment designed for grade-seven students that pulls directly from pro-transgender sources.

'Embrace family diversity, create LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive schools.'

The alleged assignment, provided to Defending Education, asks students to match a list of terms with a list of possible definitions. The terms are "sex assigned at birth," "gender identity," "transgender," "gender expression," and "cisgender."

One of the definitions allegedly given refers to a person's "internal sense of being male, female, or transgender," further explaining that is "how you feel. Girl, boy, both or neither."

Another definition refers to an "individual's presentation," which includes appearance and clothing as they relate to how the individual communicates "aspects of gender or gender role," according to a screenshot on Defending Education's site.

A person's sex is also referred to as what "doctors/midwives" assign to someone when they are born, while gender identity is "how you feel," the alleged exercise indicated.

Four of the definitions directly cite a program from the Human Rights Campaign, an organization that promotes transgender surgery and hormone therapy for children.

The lesson references WelcomingSchools.org, which describes itself as the "most comprehensive bias-based bullying prevention program" in the United States, meant to provide "LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive professional development training, lesson plans, booklists and resources" for educators who have access to children.

"We uplift school communities with critical tools to embrace family diversity, create LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive schools, prevent bias-based bullying, and support transgender and non-binary students," the website says.

Erika Sanzi, senior director of communications for Defending Education, told Blaze News in a statement that the apparent vocabulary lesson requires students to "buy into an ideology that many reject."



"Does MCPS require that students subscribe to gender ideology in order to fulfill the district's family life requirements for middle schoolers? Because if so, that seems like viewpoint discrimination in a public school," Sanzi stated.

At the same time, MCPS recently introduced harsher penalties into its code of conduct, which include suspension and expulsion for incidents involving drug possession, for example.

At least one local activist group said the new rules were detrimental to "black and brown students."

"When we talk about intersecting into experiences of these black and brown students, they intersect to then lead them to be out of the classrooms, which means less time with academic study," said Dorien Rogers from Young People for Progress, a Maryland group.

As reported by WJLA-TV, Rogers was also disappointed that the code of conduct was written only in English. The school system told WJLA that the new rules would soon be available in six languages.

MCPS did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Blaze News.

