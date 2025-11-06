Indiana sues woke school district that allegedly tried to prevent illegal alien from self-deporting with his kid

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a major lawsuit against Indianapolis Public Schools over their alleged effort to thwart the enforcement of federal immigration law and their corresponding violations of state immigration law, stating, "No public institution in Indiana has the right to pick and choose which laws to follow."

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in Marion County, requests an injunction against IPS' "sanctuary" policies, citing a 2017 resolution passed by the school board that prohibits IPS employees from assisting immigration enforcement efforts "unless legally required and authorized to do so by the Superintendent"; from collecting any information regarding a student or parent's immigration status; and from providing any information regarding a student's immigration status.

'Sanctuary policies are bad in any context, but they are especially troubling in our schools.'

"When a school district refuses to cooperate with ICE, it doesn't just break the law — it endangers students, protects criminal aliens, and sends a dangerous message to every government body in this state: that compliance is optional," Rokita said. "Not on my watch."

Rokita told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Thursday that amid its apparent campaign to thwart federal law enforcement efforts, the school district had even frustrated the attempt by an illegal alien to self-deport.

An illegal alien from Honduras decided earlier this year to voluntarily deport so that he could one day apply to return to the U.S. legally, Rokita claimed. On Jan. 8, the day of his family's planned departure, one of his children went to school against his wishes.

RELATED: Masked anti-ICE agitators are in for a rude awakening as new DHS policy goes into effect

Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Rokita told Beck that when the father went to retrieve his son from school to ensure that his family could depart the U.S. together, "the school obstructed him and then obstructed ICE from assisting as well."

"I can believe that there are schools this out of control, but not so out of control that they block a dad from picking up his own son," Beck said.

The state AG indicated that in the time since, his office has uncovered a "whole string of policies" that the IPS has in place that serve to keep ICE agents from doing their jobs.

The America First Policy Institute, which has worked with Rokita's office in developing the legal strategy for tackling rogue institutions and agencies, noted that the lawsuit is filed under Indiana Code chapter 5-2-18.2, which bars state and local entities from interfering with the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Leigh Ann O'Neill, chief legal affairs officer at AFPI, told Beck that several of IPS' policies directly violate the law, not only frustrating law enforcement efforts but putting vulnerable kids at risk of trafficking and exploitation by making them virtually invisible to the authorities.

"Sanctuary policies are bad in any context, but they are especially troubling in our schools. Schools across the country are vulnerable to infiltration by criminal illegal aliens — it's happened in many other states — and it is essential that ICE be able to take action when that occurs to help keep our kids safe," Rokita noted in a statement. "That's why my office, with the assistance of AFPI, is suing IPS to enforce compliance with state law and protect Hoosier schoolchildren."





"Attorney General Rokita is showing exactly the kind of leadership America needs," O'Neill said in a statement. "When state attorneys general act boldly to enforce cooperation with federal immigration law, they help protect families, uphold the rule of law, and stop the political gamesmanship that endangers our communities."