Massachusetts leftists vow to protect illegal aliens from Trump

Leftists in Massachusetts, one of the bluest states in the country, have pledged to protect the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants living there as a second term under President Donald Trump looms on the horizon.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump repeatedly promised to deport en masse many of the millions of illegal aliens who have stolen into the United States during the Biden-Harris administration.

"We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country, and we're going to start with Springfield and Aurora," Trump said earlier this year, according to USA Today.

Now that the American people have spoken and voted overwhelmingly to send Trump back into office, Massachusetts liberals claimed they will do all they can so that the commonwealth's 100,000 or so illegal aliens — who have drained untold millions in taxpayer-funded resources for the past four years — can stay where they are.

In response to MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell asking her on election night whether the Massachusetts State Police would "assist in mass deportations," Gov. Maura Healey (D) replied, "No, absolutely not."

Healey also told O'Donnell she would fight against any "pressure" exerted on state officials to cooperate in similar efforts.

"Every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, our residents, and protect our states and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle," she added.

'Gov. Healey may feel her far-left Democratic base wants this, but this election showed us the vast majority of voters do not.'

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell (D) slammed what she called Trump's "deportation force" and promised to join forces with leaders across the country to stop it, even though polls consistently show that most Americans support deporting illegal aliens rather than granting them a pathway to citizenship.

"We are prepared for every scenario — obviously when he was president before, he led and started with a ban on certain populations and certain constituents," Campbell said, referring to Trump's previous ban on immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries. "We are well aware of that, and AGs came together then to work in partnership to combat that administration."

The City of Cambridge, a sanctuary city and the home of Harvard University, likewise pledged to "protect" all of its residents "regardless of their immigration status."

"As a Sanctuary City, Cambridge affirms the basic human rights and dignity of every human being and provides education, health and other critical services to all residents of Cambridge, regardless of their immigration status," said a statement from city spokesperson Jeremy Warnick.

Cambridge is also committed to "supporting and promoting the safety, health, and well-being of all of its residents," his statement added, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance claimed that these sentiments about illegal aliens are out of touch with most of the Bay State.

"Governor Maura Healey needs to begin listening to what the voters want instead of telling us what she thinks we should hear," Craney said in a statement to Blaze News. "Illegal immigration and inadmissible migrants are having a big negative impact on taxpayer resources, and the election was fueled in part due to this issue. Gov. Healey may feel her far-left Democratic base wants this, but this election showed us the vast majority of voters do not."

