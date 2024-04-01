Massive storm puts 50 million Americans from Texas to Virginia under severe weather watch

A massive storm system is slowly moving across the country, creating the potential for severe storms, flooding, and even snow, according to CNN. The massive storm extends from Texas to Virginia.

The damaging weather is set to hit hard beginning on Monday, with more than 50 million Americans under some threat of a severe storm. The states that will be most affected are Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

However, the primary interest on Monday stretches from northern Texas to western Indiana, where some predictions have suggested that there is an enhanced risk for severe storms. The storm's final stop will reportedly be in New England by midweek, where some areas could experience a late-season snowstorm, according to a second report.

Spring is generally a time that has the most chaotic and seriously disruptive weather patterns in North America. Air masses clashing together can summon powerful weather systems such as the incipient storm.

The storm began on Saturday as it swept across the West Coast, causing heavy rains on Sunday and prompting flood watches in Southern California. Two major cities affected by the flood watch were Los Angeles and San Diego, per reports.

San Diego experienced 1.30 inches of rain on Saturday, which reportedly set a record for March 30. High water also flooded several streets throughout the city.

Los Angeles also experienced two to three inches of rainfall through Sunday morning, and the National Weather Service warned that the continued downpour could produce up to 0.75 inches of rain in a single hour.

Rainfall was not the only issue along the West Coast over the weekend. There was also heavy snowfall that covered the mountains in central and Southern California. Winter storm warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada, which extended into the mountains just east of Los Angeles.

Across the northern part of the storm, temperatures can drop enough to create a wintry mix and produce an April snowfall. The Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could experience winter-like weather before the storm moves to the Great Lakes and interior Northeast as soon as Tuesday, according to CNN.

While Chicago and northern Michigan could see a light dusting of snow, more serious weather patterns are expected for the interior Northeast, which includes the Green, White, and Adirondack Mountains.

