Massive Trump win! SCOTUS clears path to remove 500,000+ foreign nationals

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has faced relentless roadblocks from rogue left-wing judges attempting to thwart his mass deportation plans. Amid those ongoing battles, the Supreme Court on Friday handed Trump a massive win in his crusade to end the former Biden administration’s illegal immigration crisis.

Under former President Joe Biden, the federal government substantially expanded its parole programs, including establishing CHNV, which allowed 30,000 individuals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to immigrate to the U.S.

'Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole termination date.'

The Trump administration indicated its plan to terminate the program shortly after Inauguration Day.

The Supreme Court cleared a path for the Trump administration to revoke deportation protections for more than 500,000 foreign nationals enrolled in the CHNV program.

The court's order did not include an explanation for its decision.

Two justices, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissented.

Jackson wrote in her eight-page dissenting opinion that the Supreme Court's move would "unleash[] devastation" and result in "hav[ing] the lives of half a million migrants unravel all around us before the courts decide their legal claims."

The ongoing case will now proceed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston.

What's the background?

Under the Biden administration, the DHS had briefly paused the CHNV program last year after a bombshell report found rampant fraud.

The program requires beneficiaries to apply with a U.S.-based sponsor; however, those sponsors do not have to be citizens. The report revealed that some sponsors had used the same Social Security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers on hundreds of applications.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would terminate the CHNV program, giving beneficiaries 30 days to apply for legal status or self-deport.

A Federal Register notice read, "Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole termination date."

The DHS called the controversial program "unnecessary" to achieve the administration's border security goals.

In mid-April, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction against the termination of CHNV.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani claimed that the DHS' order undermined the law.

"Nor is it in the public interest to summarily declare that hundreds of thousands of individuals are no longer considered lawfully present in the country," Talwani stated. "The early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law."

The Supreme Court's latest ruling removed the stay order, delivering a significant win for the Trump administration that will allow it to eliminate the CHNV's deportation protections and other benefits, including the program's two-year work permits.

The Associated Press reported that with Friday's ruling and other recent court decisions, 1 million immigrants could face deportation.

