Corruption allegations? No problem! DC Democrat wins back seat despite looming trial over alleged kickback scheme

A Washington, D.C., councilman, who was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in a bribery scheme and is currently awaiting trial, successfully reclaimed his vacant seat during a special election on Tuesday.

In August, the FBI arrested Ward 8 Democratic Councilman Trayon White Sr. after he was accused of accepting over $150,000 as part of a kickback scheme. Preliminary evidence allegedly included a video showing White taking envelopes filled with cash from a city contractor, who received contracts in return for the payments.

Amid the ongoing controversy, voters handed White a re-election victory in November. Yet, despite his win, the council voted in February to expel White, prompting a special election on Tuesday.

Several Democratic candidates ran to fill White's vacant seat, including White, who hoped to reclaim his spot on the council.

White landed in more hot water during his special election campaign after the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability accused him of failing to file two legally required financial disclosures for his previous year in office.

White told WJLA, "I have until July 23rd to file. It will be filed."

Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Salim Adofo, Mike Austin, and Sheila Bunn were also on the ballot. No Republican ran.

All three of White's opponents framed voting for another candidate as a necessary step forward for D.C.

Austin expressed frustration last month for Ward 8's lack of representation due to "White's actions."

"I understand and appreciate everybody who voted for him in the general [election], but the reality is that right now, we have a real opportunity to correct the mistakes. We can no longer give passes for malfeasance," he stated.

Adofo similarly implied that electing White would hold D.C. back.

He told voters, "I think that moving forward gives us an opportunity to go a different direction."

"We have to take into consideration [if this] is where we want to go. Do we want to continue to deal with some of the issues from the past? Because we know that this would not be the last time we hear about these things if we go back to where we once were," Adofo said.

Bunn seemed to echo her opponents' sentiments, contending that D.C. requires a leader who "is not fraught with any ethical issues."

"Good people make bad mistakes," she added. "But we cannot let those mistakes affect us at this inopportune time for our community and for our city."

Photo by Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ward 8 voters seemed to disagree with the three Democratic candidates, instead handing White a decisive victory on Tuesday.

White secured 29.7% of the votes, leading Bunn by 5 points with just 24.3%, the Associated Press reported. Austin received 23.7% of the vote and Adofo 22.3%.

White has expressed concerns that the council may vote to expel him again, despite the voters' wishes. However, he indicated that he is prepared to fight for his seat.

During his victory speech Tuesday evening, he stated that he plans to hold "one-on-one meetings with the members."

"We plan on fighting. But you shouldn't allow 12 people to speak for 85,000 people," White said. "They can't say that Congress is taking our will to become a state away and taking away our votes, and the council's doing the same thing."

