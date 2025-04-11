Trump revokes parole for 6,300 foreign nationals on terrorist watchlist or with criminal past

The Department of Government Efficiency announced Thursday that it discovered the former Biden administration paroled 6,300 foreign nationals who were either on the terrorist watchlist or had a criminal history.

The Trump administration has reportedly pulled their parole as a result of the DOGE's findings.

'Among these 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records (all have a social security number).'

Further, of the 6,300 foreign nationals, 905 received Medicaid, and 41 collected unemployment insurance — benefits totaling $318,000. Additionally, 22 individuals took out $280,000 in federal student loans. In 2024, 409 received $751,000 worth of tax refunds.

The DOGE also reported that some of the foreign nationals collected food stamp benefits, though the final number has not yet been determined.

The department indicated that there could be more individuals who were paroled despite being on the FBI's Terrorist Screen Center watchlist or having a criminal past.

The department detailed its findings in a post on social media.

"Under the Biden administration, it was routine for Border Patrol to admit aliens into the United States with no legal status and minimal screening. So far, [Customs and Border Protection] identified a subset of 6.3k individuals paroled into the United States since 2023 on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or with criminal records," the DOGE wrote. "These paroles have since been terminated with immediate effect."

"Despite having no other legal status, paroled aliens are able to file for work authorization and receive social security numbers. Among these 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records (all have a social security number)," the DOGE added.

A White House official confirmed to the Daily Caller that the Trump administration had revoked parole for the 6,300 foreign nationals.

The administration has also moved to yank parole for foreign nationals admitted into the country through several of the Biden administration's programs.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that those who entered the U.S. under the CBP One app — approximately 985,000 — would have their parole revoked.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico, "Under federal law, Secretary [Kristi] Noem — in support of the president — has full authority to revoke parole. Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security."

The administration previously attempted to pull deportation shields for those enrolled in the CHNV parole program, which allowed 30,000 individuals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S.

Those enlisted in the program, approximately 500,000, are scheduled to lose their protected status on April 24. However, on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani halted Trump's move to end the program.

"The nub of the problem here is that the secretary, in cutting short the parole period afforded to these individuals, has to have a reasoned decision," Talwani claimed. "There was a deal and now that deal has been undercut."