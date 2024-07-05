Democratic governor urges Biden to 'carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump'

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, has urged President Joe Biden to consider whether he is the best candidate to beat former President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential contest.

"President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years. I am deeply grateful for his leadership. And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes," she said in a statement, according to reports.

"The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump. Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump," she added.

'Biden needs to step aside ... '

In the wake of Biden's poor debate performance last week, some on the political left have said he should bow out of the 2024 election.

"I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement.

"Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous," Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings asserted, according to the New York Times.

But Biden, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has declared that he will remain in the race.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has continued to staunchly support the president.

"I'm unwilling to discard a great president, a decent man and a loving father after 50 years in public service, over a 90 minute debate. Responding with disorder, panic and disloyalty is not meeting this moment," Fetterman said in a tweet.

