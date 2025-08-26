Vanity Fair editor says staff will quit over possible Melania cover: 'I will walk out the motherf**king door'

The possibility of first lady Melania Trump appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair is apparently outraging many workers who may quit their jobs, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Semafor reported that 37-year-old Mark Guiducci was considering the option after becoming the global editorial director for Vanity Fair.

'We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it.'

That revelation was not acceptable to some at the magazine.

"I will walk out the motherf**king door, and half my staff will follow me," one unidentified editor said to the Mail.

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what's right," the editor continued. "If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."

The first lady had previously appeared on the cover of the Mexico edition of Vanity Fair in Jan. 2017.

Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

A different employee cast doubt on the editor's claims.

"It's all talk," the employee said. "If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don't see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that."

A New York Post report noted that former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair three times, while Melania Trump didn't appear once on the covers for Vanity Fair or Vogue, which is also owned by Condé Nast.

The current first lady has also been dismissive about the cover appearances.

"Look, I've been there on the covers ... on the covers of many magazines before. ... We have so many other important things to do than to be on the cover of any magazine," she said to Fox News.

"I think that life would not change for anybody if I'm on the cover," she added.

