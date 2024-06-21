Melinda French Gates endorses President Joe Biden

Melinda French Gates has endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election.

French Gates and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates divorced in 2021.

'I'm supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same.'

"I've never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year's election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can't stay quiet. Women deserve a leader who cares about the issues they face and is committed to protecting their safety, their health, their economic power, their reproductive rights, and their ability to freely and fully participate in a functioning democracy. In this election, the contrast couldn't be greater, and the stakes couldn't be higher. I will be voting for President Biden," she tweeted.

In an opinion piece published by CNN, French Gates claimed that Trump's White House tenure robbed women "of essential freedoms."

"My work on gender equality and global health often requires me to work with leaders on both sides of the aisle, so I've avoided talking publicly about who I voted for in past elections. But this year is different. After Trump’s first term in office endangered the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms, I'm supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same," she wrote.

During an interview with Gayle King, French Gates had already indicated that she would likely make an endorsement and noted that she would vote for Biden.

French Gates told King that she is "stepping up" her "political giving, along side my charitable, because I think we can move things like paid family medical leave further if I'm doing both."

