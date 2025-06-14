Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson showcase WNBA entitlement

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock noticed that minutes into one of Brittney Griner’s latest appearances on the court, she had “two of the worst, dumbest fouls” he’s ever seen in basketball.

“They look like intentional fouls, particularly the second one. She basically elbowed Aliyah Boston in the neck for no reason, two minutes into the game,” Whitlock explains on “Fearless.”

Whitlock believes this is the result of a mindset that many WNBA players share.

“‘We’re entitled, we’re owed a debt, we’ve been mistreated, we’re victims,’” he mocks. “If you have that mindset, that ‘I’m entitled, we’re victims, that we’re owed a debt, that we should be getting paid the same millions of dollars as men,’ that’s a recipe for corruption.”

“And that’s why the entire victimhood mentality that the media pushes is very dangerous,” he continues. “Particularly as it relates to the black demographic, there’s an entitlement. ‘I’m owed something. Give me reparations. I’ve been ripped off.’”

“And you wonder, man, why are they committing such a high rate of crime? It starts with an entitled mindset, that ‘I’m owed.’ It’s not a crime in their mind — they’re taking what they’re owed. ‘I’ve been exploited in this country; I’m owed,’” he adds.

A’ja Wilson is no different.

“She’s off to the worst start, I think, of potentially her WNBA career last night,” Whitlock says. “She got hit in the face. It looked like her nose was bleeding or something on her face was bleeding, and she never went back in.”

“All the bending over that she’s been asking Nike to do and white players to do, and forcing Kelsey Plum, ‘You understand your white privilege,’ and, ‘You guys need to celebrate black women,’” he continues.

“They’ve put out a signature shoe for A’ja Wilson that no one’s interested in. They’ve put on hold Caitlin Clark’s marketing Nike career and signature shoe to cater to A’ja Wilson. It’s all a flop,” he adds.

This is why Whitlock believes when things actually get hard, like Wilson getting hit in the face, she quit instead of powering through for her team and fans.

“Entitled people. Victims. They’re low integrity; they’re low character. When the going gets tough, they get going,” he says.

